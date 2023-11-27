Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,806 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after acquiring an additional 765,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APTV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. 662,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,174. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

