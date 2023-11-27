Soros Fund Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $32.12. 2,730,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,061,888. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

