Soros Fund Management LLC Has $23.37 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

