Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases 58,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 203.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,179,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

