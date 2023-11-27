Soros Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 128.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 98,572 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 57.4% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 48.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 114,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 344,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,638. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.