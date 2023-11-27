Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 5,096 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 263,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.4 %

RRX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

