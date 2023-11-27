South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,299 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up 2.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Onto Innovation worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,523 shares of company stock worth $1,459,763 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.39. 117,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $147.71.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

