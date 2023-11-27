South Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Stride worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stride by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 427,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $2,871,742 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

LRN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.94. 237,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

