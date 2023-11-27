South Street Advisors LLC Has $15.83 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 3.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.42. 330,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

