South Street Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.3 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.