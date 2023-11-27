South Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 58.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,229,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $83,855,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,325,000 after acquiring an additional 145,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,011. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.03 million. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -1,745.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

