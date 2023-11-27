South Street Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CP traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

