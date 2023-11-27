South Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for approximately 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

