SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.32. 3,156,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,523. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $161.91 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

