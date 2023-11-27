SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.30

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 840513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $545.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

