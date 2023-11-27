Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.78. 3,103,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,083,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 124.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 363,424 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

