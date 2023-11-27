Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.88% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 236,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

