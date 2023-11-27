Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,072,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,452,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.66. The stock had a trading volume of 938,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

