State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 33,390 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $36,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

DVN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. 554,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.