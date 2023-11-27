Status Trading Down 6.5% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $154.66 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00018334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,023.72 or 1.00044764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04137944 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $8,840,347.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.