Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.16% from the company’s current price.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 535,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.05. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Equities research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,334 shares of company stock worth $150,354. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DocGo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

