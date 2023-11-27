Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.18.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Insider Activity

SNPS traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $545.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,649. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $549.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.