Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 27th (AME, BASFY, CNI, CP, CTVA, ELTK, ENT, ESRT, FL, GEHC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 27th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. TD Cowen currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $121.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Entain (LON:ENT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 820 ($10.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,450 ($18.14).

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $386.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $475.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

