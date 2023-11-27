StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.0 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

