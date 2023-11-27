StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

