StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Articles

