StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

