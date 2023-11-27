StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

