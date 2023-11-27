StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

