StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 6.1 %

UAMY opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.