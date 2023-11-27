StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
UAMY opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.79.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
