StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.27 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

