StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

