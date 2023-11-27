StockNews.com Lowers Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

MMS stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Maximus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,709,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Maximus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 69,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

