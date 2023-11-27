StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 595,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

