Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 554.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496,346 shares during the period. SCYNEXIS makes up 3.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.07% of SCYNEXIS worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCYX. StockNews.com cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

