Stonepine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Aytu BioPharma accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 12.50% of Aytu BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,758. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $30.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

