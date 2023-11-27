Stonepine Capital Management LLC Takes $4.89 Million Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. TELA Bio accounts for about 1.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 777,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 155,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. 15,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $121.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.03. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

