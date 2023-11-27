Stratis Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $152.55 million and $29.45 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.44 or 0.05448207 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,708,423 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

