Summit Financial LLC Buys 7,976 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,694. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

