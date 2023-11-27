Summit Financial LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $730.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,061. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $654.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.