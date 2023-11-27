Summit Financial LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

