Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595,210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 172,761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.49. 277,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,526. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

