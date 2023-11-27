Sun Life Financial Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$69.90 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The firm has a market cap of C$40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.46.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

