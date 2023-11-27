Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Lifted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,067 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $49,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.85. 1,207,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.
