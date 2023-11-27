Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $298.11 and last traded at $296.94. Approximately 803,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,551,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.67.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.45.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $13,351,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 77.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

