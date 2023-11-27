Susquehanna Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $150.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

BIDU traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $160.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Baidu by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Baidu by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,284,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

