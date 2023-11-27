S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW opened at $0.67 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

