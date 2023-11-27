Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) vs. MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Head to Head Contrast

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synaptics and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.36 billion 3.01 $73.60 million ($1.21) -85.90 MACOM Technology Solutions $648.41 million 9.27 $91.58 million $1.28 65.92

MACOM Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -4.07% 7.24% 3.46% MACOM Technology Solutions 14.12% 17.47% 9.87%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Synaptics and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synaptics and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 3 8 0 2.73 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 3 6 0 2.67

Synaptics presently has a consensus target price of $117.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $82.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Synaptics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

