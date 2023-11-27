Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,326 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.21% of Targa Resources worth $35,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.91. 635,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

