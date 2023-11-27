Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Set at C$45.00 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) received a C$45.00 price objective from analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE:TCS traded up C$1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.33. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,072. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.93 million, a PE ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$32.77.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$41.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.57 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.2991561 EPS for the current year.

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

